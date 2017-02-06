State of Emergency declared in Boundary County

Boundary County Commissioners have declared a state of emergency due to severe weather.

Commissioners say they have notified the Office of Emergency Management and other Federal agencies that may be of assistance.

Officials are asking citizens to stay off the roads and travel only if you must.

The Sheriff's Office also says they are looking for help shoveling roofs on schools. If you can help, call 208-940-0811.

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Boundary County officials also said they need volunteers to help with snow removal at the hospital. Please call Mr. Craig Johnson 267-4850 for further information and to volunteer.



Please call 911 for any emergencies