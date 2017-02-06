WATCH: The end of the Super Bowl lumber commercial that didn't air

It was the first time Pennsylvania-based building material supplier Lumber 84 advertised during the Super Bowl, but after their commercial aired, their website crashed due to the traffic generated by viewers wanting to see how it ended.

Lumber 84's "Journey North" commercial followed a mother and daughter on a vague journey but left the destination up to the audience.

According to The New York Times , "Their journey appeared doomed once they reached the wall until a patriotic symbol inspired them to find a massive doorway—which is what the workers were creating all along. The final line: “The will to succeed will always be welcome here.”

The company's president, Maggie Hardy Megerko, said the company's intent was to make a heartwarming commercial about an immigrant family but said Fox censored the ending by omitting the wall.

The company paid $5 million for the spot.

Fox declined to comment on the censored ad, but the network’s advertising guidelines prevent expressions of “viewpoint or advocacy of controversial issues.” Magerko—a Trump supporter, according to her Times interview—expressed confusion about why the episode was such a problem. “I still can’t even understand why it was censored,” Magerko said. “In fact, I’m flabbergasted by that in today’s day and age. It’s not pornographic, it’s not immoral, it’s not racist.”

“I’m sure I’m going to have economists and all these people say she’s an idiot, and maybe I am,” Magerko said in her interview with The Times. “But I’m an idiot that has some money now that my people made for me, and I owe it to them to say that they’re great and I need more people like them.”