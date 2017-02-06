Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 6th

HOUSTON (AP) -- Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft has earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews about Super Bowl rings and retold a story about his ring from 2005's Super Bowl 39. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. Kraft says Putin put on the ring and didn't give it back.

A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft's ring is on display at the Kremlin.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FRASER, Mich. (AP) -- Officials feel flushed with success after water conservation efforts prevented Super Bowl fans from adding to problems associated with a suburban Detroit sinkhole.

Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller warned Friday that thousands of football fans flushing toilets at halftime Sunday night could overwhelm a broken sewer line blamed for the sinkhole.

But she told radio station WWJ everything went OK on Sunday and that she believes efforts to conserve water in the affected communities "made the difference."

Crews are building a bypass to get around the broken sewer line in Fraser, but it's not ready yet. The line affects more than 300,000 people in 11 communities. The station says some people held back on flushing and some restaurants used paper plates to curb dishwashing water use.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PARIS (AP) -- French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon can't be in two places at once.

But the 65-year-old hard-left hopeful is trying his hardest thanks to advances in technology.

As Melenchon held a rally in Lyon on Sunday, a hologram of him was projected by satellite to crowds in Paris.

Critics called it a headline-grabbing gimmick that obscures his firebrand politics.

Meanwhile, supporters of conservative candidate Francois Fillon hit the streets Sunday to try to stem damage to his campaign. They distributed tracts entitled "Stop the Manhunt."

Prosecutors are investigating the jobs that Fillon's wife and two of their five children had working as his parliamentary aides. The preliminary probe involves suspicions of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds

He denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a slander campaign.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a Pennsylvania woman tried to buy a house by forging a $1.2 million check from a credit union.

Police in Carroll Township, York County, say that happened in January.

Investigators say 49-year-old Katherine Kempson used the internet to copy a business logo from Members First Federal Credit Union to create the $1.2 million check. She's also accused of writing a bad check for $60,000 to a real estate agency as part of the bogus transaction.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Kempson. She faces a preliminary hearing March 20 on forgery and bad check charges.

Police Sgt. David Smith says the credit union's fraud department first raised red flags, prompting police to investigate.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- Vandals have struck a banana yellow car blamed for ruining visitors' photos of a famous English village.

"Move," someone scratched into the hood of Peter Maddox's car in the Cotswolds village of Bibury as part of a January rampage that caused around 6,000 pounds ($8,000) in damages.

For the past three years, the 84-year-old widower has parked his Vauxhall Corsa outside his retirement cottage on Arlington Row in Bibury. The grey-stone 14th century homes are among the oldest inhabited dwellings in Britain and feature in the artwork of British passports.

With locals' public backing, the retired dentist says he won't have his style dictated by tourists. Told by mechanics that his car was probably an insurance write-off, Maddox says he plans to buy a replacement - in lime green.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ The voicemail box for Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch was full, so a Utah woman tried using a pizza to ask for a "no" vote on one of President Trump's Cabinet nominees.

The ham-and-pineapple pizza that Julia Silge ordered for Hatch's Salt Lake City office to convey a brief note against Education nominee Betsy DeVos didn't reach its destination, but the message did.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Hatch's office refused the delivery because it didn't order the pizza. However, Hatch's staff ultimately saw Silge's Twitter post of her online order. Her tweet was retweeted thousands of times.

Hatch's office said in a statement that it appreciated creative ways being used to reach the senator while it deals with a large volume of callers.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man who told authorities he made $7 billion in illegal transfers from a bank because "Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone" has pleaded guilty to a single charge.

John Haskew of Lakeland pleaded guilty Thursday to making a false statement to the federal government.

The count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Other charges were dropped, per the plea deal.

Prosecutors say the unemployed Haskew needed to pay off a debt to the federal government. To do that, he provided a bank routing number that wasn't his. He subsequently made over 70 transactions worth $7 billion with that routing number.

According to the complaint, Haskew told investigators "he believed he could obtain wealth that Jesus Christ created for him."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly using dirt to contaminate chicken while working at a Minnesota processing plant.

Prosecutors allege Faye Slye contaminated chicken at the Gold'n Plump plant in Cold Spring in June, shortly before the plant's owner recalled 27 tons of chicken for an "isolated product tampering incident" at the plant.

The 36-year-old Slye is charged with felony criminal damage to property. Cold Spring's police chief says the case led to the recall.

Court records don't indicate Slye has an attorney. Her home phone number isn't publicly listed.

WJON-AM reports that court documents allege Slye smuggled in sand and dirt from the parking lot. Another worker alerted authorities to dirty chicken in June. A second incident happened the next day.

Most of the recalled meat included items sold through foodservice and institutional outlets.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - The cave squeaker is back.

Researchers in Zimbabwe say they have found a rare frog that hasn't been seen in decades.

The Artholeptis troglodytes, also known as the "cave squeaker" because of its preferred habitat, was discovered in 1962 but there were no reported sightings of the elusive amphibian after that. An international "red list" of threatened species tagged them as critically endangered and possibly extinct.

Robert Hopkins, a researcher at the natural history museum in Bulawayo city, said his team had found four specimens of the frog in its known habitat of Chimanimani, a mountainous area in the east.

The team found the first male specimen on Dec. 3 after following an animal call that they had not heard before, Hopkins said. They then discovered another two males and a female. Hopkins said he been looking for the cave squeaker for eight years.

"I was not with my team when they were found. I was at the base. I can no longer climb the mountains as I am 75," Hopkins said.

Researchers plan to breed more frogs with the ones taken from their habitat and then reintroduce them to the mountain summit. The frog is tiny and light brown with dark spots.

Now authorities fear for the frogs' security, especially from "the scientific world" whose huge interest could result in the frog being captured and illegally exported. Hopkins said 16 specimens are on display at various museums, including the British Museum.

"We are expecting an influx of scientists looking for it. We will do everything in our power to protect and conserve the frog," said Caroline Washaya-Moyo, spokeswoman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. She said a park management plan will be devised to protect the cave squeaker.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEATTLE, Wash. - A man jogging in the Seattle-area was stopped by authorities who noticed his unclothed bottom reflecting in the streetlight.

Authorities told the Seattle Times that the jogger was only wearing sneakers when they noticed his "nude buttocks illuminated by a streetlight" near Microsoft's Redmond campus around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The man told police that he was "trying to build up his immune system to fight the cold weather." While the nude jogger was not charged with a crime, authorities warned him that running around naked could be considered indecent exposure.

"We do not have pictures to share of this incident," police said in a news release. "You are welcome."