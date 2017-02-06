President Trump says media underreporting terrorist attacks - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump says media underreporting terrorist attacks

Posted: Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. -

President Trump said the United States will defeat terrorism while visiting  on Monday to US Central Command in Tampa.

The command, located at MacDill Air Force Base, oversees American military forces in the Middle East.

President Trump said the media is dropping the ball on reporting extremist attacks, pointing to recent extremist attacks in San Bernardino, Calif., Boston and Paris.
    
"Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland," Trump said. "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that."
    
Asked about Trump's remarks Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "The President's comments were very clear."
    
Spicer says Trump feels a "protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage."
It was the President's first visit to a military installation other than the pentagon.

President Trump received a closed door briefing before joining enlisted personnel for lunch. He could be overheard asking about their backgrounds, encouraging them to make the service a career and he praised Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Later, in remarks to officers, the President affirmed America's commitment to NATO, though he warned all members to meet their minimum defense spending obligations.

WATCH THE SPEECH IN IT'S ENTIRETY HERE: 

    •   