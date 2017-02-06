Driver charged with vehicular assault after DUI rollover crash near Spokane Valley

Three people were hospitalized and the driver has been charged with vehicular assault following a DUI rollover crash near Spokane Valley.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Washington State Patrol reports 37-year-old Jesse Eugene Peak was drunk when he crashed his 1991 Nissan Pathfinder on State Route 27, about four miles south of Spokane Valley.

Peak was in the car with two passengers, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Scott Perry and 45-year-old Jesus Rosalas Garcia, at the time of the crash. No one in the Pathfinder was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers report the car was headed northbound on State Route 27 when Peak lost control and left the road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top. All three men in the car were injured and taken to an area hospital.

WSP reports the cause of the crash was DUI and driving too fast for conditions. Peak was charged with vehicular assault and driving with a suspended license.