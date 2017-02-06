Semi truck crashes into Columbia River; driver hospitalized - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Semi truck crashes into Columbia River; driver hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol troopers were investigating after the driver of a semi-truck and trailer loaded with apples lost control of his truck and crashed into the Columbia River along State Route 243 in Grant County.

Witnesses told the troopers on scene that the driver was going too fast for the conditions when he lost control of his rig while driving through S curves. Witnesses say it was snowy and icy with slush on the road. The semi hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment into the river.

The cab of the truck remained on shore while the apple trailer detached and floated downstream toward the Priest Rapids Dam. The collision caused a closure of northbound lanes of SR243.

The Grant County Public Utilities District helped WSP by launching two boats to pull the drifting trailer from the river to shore. As of Monday evening the trailer was still in the river.

The semi's driver suffered serious injuries but those injuries were not described as life threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

”Slow down and drive for the weather condition,” urges Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Brian Moore, "These types of collisions are preventable.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:33:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:36:40 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>
    •   