Semi truck crashes into Columbia River; driver hospitalized

Washington State Patrol troopers were investigating after the driver of a semi-truck and trailer loaded with apples lost control of his truck and crashed into the Columbia River along State Route 243 in Grant County.

Witnesses told the troopers on scene that the driver was going too fast for the conditions when he lost control of his rig while driving through S curves. Witnesses say it was snowy and icy with slush on the road. The semi hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment into the river.

The cab of the truck remained on shore while the apple trailer detached and floated downstream toward the Priest Rapids Dam. The collision caused a closure of northbound lanes of SR243.

The Grant County Public Utilities District helped WSP by launching two boats to pull the drifting trailer from the river to shore. As of Monday evening the trailer was still in the river.

The semi's driver suffered serious injuries but those injuries were not described as life threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

”Slow down and drive for the weather condition,” urges Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Brian Moore, "These types of collisions are preventable.”