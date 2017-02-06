Spokane city plow strikes woman's car causing hundreds in damage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane city plow strikes woman's car causing hundreds in damage

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Sunday morning after the snow storm, Heather Bracey had a rude awakening

"Well, my daughter woke me up and said she thinks a plow either hit my daughter's car or the neighbor's car."

That shouldn't have happened, because her daughter had followed the rules the city gave and parked her Impala on the even side of the street to leave room for plows to go by. But instead, the car sustained hundreds of dollars in damage, and the plow driver didn't seem to care.

"He told me I needed to move the car, and I told him and looked at the damage I said it's already been damaged and I'm not moving. I'm not moving the car," said Heather.

The conversation got uglier when Heather's other daughter joined in, and according to Heather,  the plow driver added insult to injury. "He was in his truck smoking a cigarette, she goes 'Why don't you put your cigarette down and do your job?' and told my daughter to get a job you chump," Heather said

We took Heather's story all the way to the President of Spokane's City Council  Ben Stuckart to see what could be done about Heather's situation.

"That's unacceptable that a plow hit her car," Stuckart responded. KHQ reporter Peter Maxwell asked Stuckart if the city was going to pay for the damages if it were the case. "Yes, we have a Risk Management department, and we would definitely pay for that if a plow hit her car," Stuckart said.

But money might be not enough, and Heather wants consequences for the driver of the snow plow. "A suspension or whatever, but she needs an apology."

    •   