Oregon police arrest Idaho homicide suspect after chase

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
BURNS, Ore. -

Oregon State Police arrested two people out of Twin Falls, Idaho, after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph Saturday evening.

Over the weekend officers received an attempt to locate call for a man who had warrants for his arrest for homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm. The officers developed information that the fugitive, who was known to have violent tendencies and abuse drugs, was possibly traveling on Highway 20 between Burns, Oregon, and Ontario, Oregon. Members of several agencies attempted to locate a blue Ford F150 pickup the man was thought to be driving.

Around 8:45 p.m. a truck matching the description was spotted near milepost 163 on Highway 20, parked on the shoulder. Law enforcement pulled in behind the truck, and it took off eastbound.

Speeds ranged from 50 to 100 mph during the chase, and at times the driver was heading into oncoming lanes and into the path of oncoming vehicles. While the chase was happening, several items were thrown from the truck including a loaded gun. Those items were recovered by Harney County Sheriff's deputies.

Eventually deputies with the Malheur County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed spike strips, flattening two tires and causing the truck to veer into a snowdrift.

The driver, identified as John David Wurdemann from Twin Falls was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into jail on several charges including two nationwide felony warrants -- one from homicide in Canyon County, Idaho, and another for unlawful possession of a firearm out of Twin Falls.

The passenger, 22-year-old Stormy Raine Allen, also from Twin Falls, was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on charges of attempt to elude, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, offensive littering and interfering with a police officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

  Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

  UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

  Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.

  Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

  Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

  Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

