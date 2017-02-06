Oregon police arrest Idaho homicide suspect after chase

Oregon State Police arrested two people out of Twin Falls, Idaho, after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph Saturday evening.

Over the weekend officers received an attempt to locate call for a man who had warrants for his arrest for homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm. The officers developed information that the fugitive, who was known to have violent tendencies and abuse drugs, was possibly traveling on Highway 20 between Burns, Oregon, and Ontario, Oregon. Members of several agencies attempted to locate a blue Ford F150 pickup the man was thought to be driving.

Around 8:45 p.m. a truck matching the description was spotted near milepost 163 on Highway 20, parked on the shoulder. Law enforcement pulled in behind the truck, and it took off eastbound.

Speeds ranged from 50 to 100 mph during the chase, and at times the driver was heading into oncoming lanes and into the path of oncoming vehicles. While the chase was happening, several items were thrown from the truck including a loaded gun. Those items were recovered by Harney County Sheriff's deputies.

Eventually deputies with the Malheur County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed spike strips, flattening two tires and causing the truck to veer into a snowdrift.

The driver, identified as John David Wurdemann from Twin Falls was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into jail on several charges including two nationwide felony warrants -- one from homicide in Canyon County, Idaho, and another for unlawful possession of a firearm out of Twin Falls.

The passenger, 22-year-old Stormy Raine Allen, also from Twin Falls, was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on charges of attempt to elude, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, offensive littering and interfering with a police officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.