Whitman County burglary suspect told deputies he was goat watching

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COLFAX, Wash. -

An Oregon man who was arrested on multiple felony charges, including attempted burglary, told deputies he was outside a Whitman County home because he was watching the homeowner's goats.

Saturday evening around 5 p.m., Whitman County deputies received a call about a possible intoxicated driver parked in a driveway of a house south of Colfax. When deputies arrived and spoke to the driver who was still on the scene, 49-year-old William E. Williams of Clackamas, Oregon, informed the deputies that he was at the home to look at goats.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner and found out Williams had allegedly rummaged through a vehicle, burglarized an outbuilding and attempted to burglarize the house by kicking on the front door.

Williams was taken into custody based on these allegations, and in the process deputies also found several ounces of meth in his possession. Williams was booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of second degree attempted residential burglary, second degree burglary, second degree burglary, second degree vehicle prowling and possession of a controlled substance. 

