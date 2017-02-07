Christie Brinkley, 63, stuns in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Christie Brinkley, 63, stuns in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with daughters

Guess who is gracing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue again at age 63?! Christie Brinkley! She previously graced the cover of the magazine three years in a row in 1979, 1980, and 1981. 

She said when Sports Illustrated first approached her with the idea, her first thought was, "At my age? No way?!"

But she got to do the shoot with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. She mentioned how much it meant to her to look back and remember all of the insecurities she had with her body when she was younger. She's seen her daughters struggle with the same insecurities so to get to do this with them was very special for all of them.

Brinkley released the photo on her Instagram Monday and thanked the magazine saying, "thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!"  

To see more photos from the shoot, click here: http://www.si.com/swim-daily/2017/02/06/christie-brinkley-returns-si-swimsuit-2017-with-daughters

