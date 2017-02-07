Passengers irritated still stranded on Amtrak in Montana

An Amtrak train that has been stranded in the mountains of Montana since Sunday afternoon has reached a train station this morning in Shelby, Montana.



The train was headed from North Dakota to Spokane but got stuck in Cut Bank, Montana after two avalanches made traveling dangerous and damaged railroad tracks. A passenger on the train shared some photos with us. We also know another passenger train that was stuck has been towed to the Whitefish, Montana station.



A passenger we spoke with early Tuesday morning said he is irritated with the whole situation but that people have banded together to help each other. "When everything is 15 below and you're sitting on a train. Getting more stew for lunch, getting more stew for dinner and then, here's some cold pizza for you when we get to Shelby. It's not a real positive experience."



A Montana news reporter has also told us that passengers have been told they are not allowed to get off the train and that if they do get off, they could face felony charges. They have been told to stay on the train until buses arrive later this afternoon. Despite those warnings, some passengers have got off the train anyways.