Teens involved in fatal crash with train in Post Falls identified

Teens involved in fatal crash with train in Post Falls identified

15-year-old Mikelli Villaseñor was killed when the train struck the car she was riding in 15-year-old Mikelli Villaseñor was killed when the train struck the car she was riding in
17-year-old Jacob Brockus was driving the car. He is in fair condition as of Tuesday afternoon 17-year-old Jacob Brockus was driving the car. He is in fair condition as of Tuesday afternoon
POST FALLS, Idaho -

A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy is in fair condition after their car was hit by a train at Spokane St. and Stagecoach Dr. in Post Falls, ID. Police tell us the 17-year-old was driving the car and that both teens were headed to a school event at 6:00 am when the crash happened.

The car was headed northbound on Spokane St. when it collided with the train. Idaho State Police say the 17-year-old driver, Jacob Brockus, stopped at the railroad crossing, then tried to cross the tracks when his car was hit by a westbound Union Pacific train. The railroad crossing does not have warning lights or gates.

Brockus was taken to Kootenai Medical Center and as of Tuesday afternoon, is in fair condition. His 15-year-old passenger, Mikelli Villasenor, died at the scene. Brockus and Villasenor were in band together at Post Falls High School. 

Post Falls High School had a crisis team on campus Tuesday to “provide support to any student or staff member that needs support,” Superintendent of Schools Jerry Keane told KHQ's Katie Chen.

Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson Justin Jacobs released the following statement about the crash Tuesday afternoon:

Today, at around 8:00 a.m. CT, a Canadian Pacific locomotive collided with a vehicle near Spokane Street and Stagecoach Drive in Post Falls, Idaho. The passenger of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and the driver sustained non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the incident is currently under investigation.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

Our locomotive engineer and conductor were immediately put in touch with peer counselors who are also locomotive engineers and conductors as part of our "Peer Support" program.

The safety message here is that motorists need to be very aware of the hazards associated with trains and should never be on the train tracks or attempt to cross without following the proper signs.

