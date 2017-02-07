PHOTOS: Apple trailer floating in Columbia River after semi-truck crashes

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

The Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck and trailer loaded with apples lost control on Monday and crashed into the Columbia River along Highway 243.

Witnesses told troopers the driver was going too fast for conditions when he lost control driving through "S" curves. The semi-truck hit a guardrail, rolled down the embankment and into the river. The cab remained on shore, but the trailer full of apples detached and floated downstream toward the Priest River Dam.

Grant County Public Utility District and WSP were able to launch two boats and pull the drifting trailer to shore, but as of Tuesday morning, it is still in the river, anchored to a sand bar. The trailer is still intact with the apples inside. Crews will now work to get the trailer out of the river.

The driver of the truck suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.