Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in critical condition after ATV crash in Louisiana

Maddie Spears, the daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears and niece to Brittney Spears, was in a serious ATV accident over the weekend.

Eight-year-old Maddie was driving the ATV on family property in Louisiana when she was headed toward a drainage ditch and over-corrected causing her to drive into a pond.

Family members watched in disbelief and dove into the water to rescue Maddie who was trapped by her seat belt and the ATV safety netting.

According to Daniel Edwards from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Department, "within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is currently in stable but critical condition. Britney Spears has asked for privacy and prayers for her entire family during this difficult time.



