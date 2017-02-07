Spokane Valley deputies find classic stolen Chevy pickup parked three blocks away from where it was stolen

Spokane Valley Deputies arrested three suspects for multiple charges after a custom painted 1961 Chevy pickup and additional items were stolen from a garage located east of Bowdish and 19th in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley deputies were able to locate a classic 1961 Chevy hours after it was stolen from a home in Spokane Valley and arrest the three people they believe were responsible.

Sunday morning, deputies responded to a residential burglary call near 19th and Bowdish. Deputies say the garage door was forced open and the purple 1961 Chevy Pickup with painted flames on the side was stolen. Witnesses said they saw a green Ford Expedition leaving the home earlier and thought it was weird. They also said they saw a woman with multi-colored hair and a heavier build leaving the home.

About four hours later, a witness reported seeing the stolen Chevy parked in a driveway of a home three blocks away. Deputies went to the home and found the recognizable pickup parked in the driveway with the bed covered in a gray tarp and a metal screen door.

The people inside the home gave deputies different accounts of how the stolen pickup ended up parked at the house.

Deputies eventually developed probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Dwayne Davis, 26-year-old Brittney Robles, and 39-year-old Noelle Kenworthy. All three were booked into jail and charged with Residential Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Malicious Mischief.