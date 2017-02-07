Woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on I-90 back in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on I-90 back in jail

Carrah Goble appears in court following her initial arrest Carrah Goble appears in court following her initial arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Washington State Patrol arrested a woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on I-90 in 2015.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Troopers arrested Carrah Goble on an outstanding felony warrant for Vehicular Homicide at her home in Cheney. Law enforcement believes Goble violated the terms of her release after her arrest in connection to the crash that killed Ron Morrison on October 6, 2015. 

Goble has been charged with vehicular homicide after prosecutors say she caused a wrong-way crash on I-90. One of the four drivers she hit, Ron Morrison, died from his injuries sustained in the crash, adding the vehicular homicide charge to multiple counts of vehicular assault. Troopers believe Goble was under the influence at the time of the crash. 

According to court documents, part of the conditions of her release are to wear a SCRAM Systems brand alcohol-monitoring bracelet on her ankle and not attempt to tamper with or alter it. However, from 10:27 p.m. last Friday to 8:43 a.m. Saturday, a SCRAM Systems report showed that the bracelet’s infrared sensor recorded spikes in temperature from Goble’s baseline temperature, which indicates tampering was likely.

Following the collision in 2015, Troopers say Goble fled the scene on foot, was picked up by a passerby who thought Goble was in distress, and was taken to a nearby gas station to buy cigarettes. 

Goble was taken back into custody and her trial is schedule for May. If convicted, she faces between five and 30 years in prison.

