Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 7th

Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) -- A California doctor removed a 130-pound tumor from a Mississippi man who had been told by other physicians that he was just fat.

Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed on Jan. 31 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he will remain for another week or so before returning to Gulfport, Mississippi.

The tumor probably started as an ingrown hair that became infected, swelled and developed its own blood supply, Logan's surgeon, Dr. Vipul Dev, told the Bakersfield Californian.

It sprouted from his lower abdomen more than a decade ago.

Doctors told him: "You're just fat, it's just fat," Logan told KERO-TV in Bakersfield.

The tumor grew so massive that it hung to the floor when he sat.

"I used to equate it, you just put a strap around your neck and carry three bags of cement around with you all day long, just swinging," Logan said.

Virtually unable to move, he spent most of his time in a recliner in one room of his home.

By the time the tumor reached 130 to 140 pounds, doctors told Logan it was too risky for him to have surgery, giving him only a 50 percent chance of surviving it.

But his wife, Kitty, scoured the country for specialists to perform the operation and found Dev, who had performed similar surgeries.

"She just kept pushing," Logan told the Californian. "She wouldn't let me quit."

Logan finally made the 2,000-mile, 40-hour trip to Central California with his chair bolted to the floor of a cargo van, "just like I was in my living room at home," Logan told the paper.

Logan is now recovering and last Thursday he was able to walk for practically the first time in years.

"My feet are together," Logan said, wiggling his toes in his hospital bed. "They haven't been together in years."

He is looking forward to returning home and resuming his life, out of an armchair.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh police have charged a man with drunken driving and fighting with officers who allegedly found him semi-conscious behind the wheel of a car while wearing pink lingerie.

Police say 51-year-Daniel Marchese was also exposing himself when they arrived to find him in the running car, going in and out of consciousness in the middle of an intersection Monday afternoon.

Police say they found an open bottle of whiskey and two guns in the car, and that Marchese kicked at officers and threatened them.

Online court records show Marchese was still in custody awaiting arraignment Tuesday on charges including drunken driving, indecent exposure, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The records don't list a defense attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts couple whose son was born right before the Patriots 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl has named the newborn "Brady."

Sean Gaffney tells the Cape Cod Times he decided if the Plymouth couple's fourth child was born the Patriots would erase their 28-3 deficit.

The 7.7-pound baby boy was born at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, and mom Colleen says "Literally, right after he was born, they came back." The Patriots rallied for a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Their son was named after Patriots quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady.

Brady has an older brother and two older sisters, including 6-year-old Quinn, named after dad's favorite Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn. The family dog is named Rudy, after inspirational Notre Dame walk-on Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It might be called the art of the drug deal: Florida authorities seized scores of individually wrapped heroin packets stamped with the image of President Donald Trump.

As Tampa news station WFLA reports, law enforcement officers seized 5,550 packages of heroin Jan. 27 in Hernando County, culminating a months-long investigation into heroin distribution in the area.

Some of the packets bore the names or likenesses of other notorious figures, such as Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Authorities couldn't explain the markings' purpose. Dealers often stamp heroin bags with street "brand names."

Police arrested 46-year-old Kelvin Scott Johnson on suspicion of heroin trafficking and other charges. His bail is set at $75,000.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the dealer "made a big mistake" using Trump's picture.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tampa, FL - Some budding engineers at one Florida school got pretty creative to help out some animals at a local zoo.

As part of the first Lego League challenge, the students at Tampa's Cambridge Christian School created a new enrichment project for animals at the Lowry Park Zoo.

The first Lego League challenge has groups of students research a real-world problem and develop a solution.

For the sloth bear, they devised a new feeding system that stimulates the bear's senses in order to get his food.

"We had to make solutions and kind of play with the solutions to make sure they actually worked and some things we were not expecting," said student inventor, William Meister. "Like him bending the pipe. So that was a very big surprise for us."

They affectionately named the new device "Sloth Bear Soda."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A California man was held without bond Wednesday after he was nabbed in one of the easiest arrests ever made, said police - who found the man stuck and covered in soot in the chimney of the home they said he was trying to break in to.

Keith Allen Schultz, 28, of Ridgecrest, remained in custody on a charge of first-degree burglary, according to Kern County court records.

Ridgecrest police described a comedy of errors that led to Schultz's arrest Sunday afternoon, when cops were sent to a home whose burglar alarm had been triggered. At the same time, a call for help was phoned in to police from a woman reporting that her friend was stuck in a chimney.

The addresses were the same, police said.

Kern County firefighters were needed to extract Schultz from the chimney, police said. They said one or more accomplices were believed to remain at large.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YANGON, Myanmar - A Buddhist monk has been arrested in Myanmar after authorities found more than 4 million methamphetamine pills in his car and in his monastery, police said Tuesday.

The monk was stopped Sunday as he drove in northern Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh. Authorities had been tipped off that the monk was carrying an illegal haul, said Officer Maung Maung Yin.

Maung Maung Yin said an anti-drug task force found 400,000 pills in the monk's car. A subsequent search of his monastery turned up 4.2 million pills - worth upwards of $4 million in street value - along with a grenade and ammunition. A statement from the office of Myanmar's leader, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, said that one million kyats ($769) in cash was also found in the vehicle.

Myanmar is a major producer of methamphetamine, usually smuggled from the northeast to neighboring countries. It is also the world's second biggest producer of opium, from which heroin is derived.

"This is not a normal case, and when we were informed that the monk was arrested, we were all shocked," said Kyaw Mya Win, a township police officer.

Asked about the case, the director general of the Religious Affairs Ministry, Soe Min Tun, acknowledged some surprise.

"It is not a very common case, but not impossible to happen. What will happen to the monk is that he will have to give up his monkhood right away and face trial as an ordinary person," he said.

Police said they were still questioning the monk Tuesday.

Last year, Myanmar officials seized 21 million methamphetamine pills with a street value around $35.5 million near the border with China in the biggest such seizure in recent memory.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(WCBD) $74,000 goes a long way in some parts of South Carolina, but it will only get you a place to park in downtown Charleston.

Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is selling a single parking space near King St. for $74,000.

The listing says the space is 100 square feet and describes it as "your chance to buy your very own private parking space in the heart of downtown Charleston."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A large object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along I-10 near Casa Grande, Arizona Monday morning.

It turns out the "space capsule" is a piece of installation art that was transformed from an old cement mixer. The creator, Jack Millard, even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to the piece of art.

The art installation led many people to believe it is a real space capsule, including a former NASA engineer, who reported that it had fallen from the sky and into a field. Many other people have also called 911 to report a similar sighting.

The artist said he used to see the old cement mixer out in the field, and had an idea one day to turn that cement mixer, into a piece of art.

"I saw this abandoned old rested-out cement mixer," said Millard. "I saw it a couple times and I thought, 'you know, that looks a lot like a space capsule'."

Millard then contacted the landowner.

"He calls my dad up and said he's interested in the cement mixer," said Yvette Kent, whose family owns the land the "space capsule" rests on. "My dad offers to sell it to him for $200, and he says,'I don't want to buy it. I want to paint on it', and my dad was like, 'oh OK, go ahead'."

It took Millard two days to turn the old cement mixer into his newest art installation.