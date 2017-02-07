Body found after tugboat runs aground near Port Orchard

Searchers have found a man's body several hours after a boat ran aground near Port Orchard.



The Kitsap Sun reports the body was discovered Tuesday floating near rocks along Navy Yard Highway.



South Kitsap Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report of a tugboat grounded with its motor running Tuesday morning.



U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search afterward, finding the man's body at about 1:30 p.m.



The man's name has not been released.



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

