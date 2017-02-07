Body found after tugboat runs aground near Port Orchard - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Body found after tugboat runs aground near Port Orchard

Posted: Updated:
BREMERTON, Wash -

Searchers have found a man's body several hours after a boat ran aground near Port Orchard.
    
The Kitsap Sun reports the body was discovered Tuesday floating near rocks along Navy Yard Highway.
    
South Kitsap Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report of a tugboat grounded with its motor running Tuesday morning.
    
U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search afterward, finding the man's body at about 1:30 p.m.
    
The man's name has not been released.
    
___
    
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

