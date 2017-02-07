Suspected car prowler assaults two Moses Lake officers

A 35-year-old man faces two counts of third degree assault after fighting with two Moses Lake Police officers, sending one to the hospital, Monday night.

Police say that around 9:30 p.m., just outside the city limits of Moses Lake, Grant County deputies responded to a call of a man believed to be prowling cars on Space Street. A Moses Lake Police officer was nearby, and responded, arriving within a couple of minutes of the initial call. The officer located the man running away from the area and carrying items. When confronted, the man stopped running, but was uncooperative and showed signs of being intoxicated.

While attempting to detain the suspect, a fight broke out. The man attempted to pull the officer's gun from its holster and punched and kicked the officer. More Moses Lake officers arrived on the scene and were able to detain the man. Police say the man was displaying strength far above and beyond what would be expected of a person his size and condition. In the process of taking the suspect into custody, he assaulted a second Moses Lake officer.

That officer was injured and sent to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Shortly after being detained, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jose Mario Zamora of Moses Lake, appeared to have a medical episode. Medics were called for Zamora as well as the injured officer. Zamora was taken to Samaritan Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Spokane for additional care.

Washington State Patrol detectives are handling the criminal investigation of the incident and were on the scene Tuesday morning. The investigation is still ongoing and additional information will be available as the investigation continues.