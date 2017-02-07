Neighbors of City-owned home upset about snow-covered sidewalk - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors of City-owned home upset about snow-covered sidewalk

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The shovel stops 10-feet from Jennifer Richardson’s home.

This is where a strip of sidewalk turns from cement to ice and snow.

“They should definitely send someone out to shovel,” said Richardson. “They don't come out as often as I wish they could.”

Richardson isn't talking about her neighbors. In fact, no one lives in either of the two homes east of her on the 2100 block of W Mallon Ave.

The homes are owned by the City of Spokane, which means it's the City's responsibility to shovel the ice and snow.

“My sidewalk, with the shoveling, is dangerous enough,” said Richardson. “Let alone having a spot like that.”

Richardson would help if she could. The problem is she recently broke her arm from slipping on the ice behind her parked SUV.

“So much ice built up that I went to go walk behind my car and I slipped and caught myself,” said Richardson. “I broke my bone in four different places.”

Because of the injury, Richardson won't be shoveling anytime soon. She just hopes the city gets to their sidewalk before it melts.

That’s the plan, according to Division Communication Manager of Neighborhood and Business Services, Julie Happy.

Happy says City Waste Water Department crews will be clearing City owned sidewalks on Wednesday. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    Seattle woman killed sitting in recline when car crashes into home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:21:45 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:23:23 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th. 

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th. 

    >>

  • Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:16:18 GMT
    Washington inmate tells police where to find body in PhoenixWashington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...

    >>

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...

    >>

  • Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle

    Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:13:13 GMT
    Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottleDeputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious."  Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious."  Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...

    >>
    •   