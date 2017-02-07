Neighbors of City-owned home upset about snow-covered sidewalk

The shovel stops 10-feet from Jennifer Richardson’s home.

This is where a strip of sidewalk turns from cement to ice and snow.

“They should definitely send someone out to shovel,” said Richardson. “They don't come out as often as I wish they could.”

Richardson isn't talking about her neighbors. In fact, no one lives in either of the two homes east of her on the 2100 block of W Mallon Ave.

The homes are owned by the City of Spokane, which means it's the City's responsibility to shovel the ice and snow.

“My sidewalk, with the shoveling, is dangerous enough,” said Richardson. “Let alone having a spot like that.”

Richardson would help if she could. The problem is she recently broke her arm from slipping on the ice behind her parked SUV.

“So much ice built up that I went to go walk behind my car and I slipped and caught myself,” said Richardson. “I broke my bone in four different places.”

Because of the injury, Richardson won't be shoveling anytime soon. She just hopes the city gets to their sidewalk before it melts.

That’s the plan, according to Division Communication Manager of Neighborhood and Business Services, Julie Happy.

Happy says City Waste Water Department crews will be clearing City owned sidewalks on Wednesday.