Some frustrated with plow problem areas in Spokane

The streets near the Northtown Mall in Spokane don't look like they've been cleared, but according to the city snow plow map they have been cleared.

"No they haven't. They've been out here once it was a little better last time and this next time they came this is what we're left with," said Rose Clark.

Clark says all this snow has made just getting from her house to her car a real struggle.

"It's hard enough to move my car over to the mall and shovel it out to get it there and then I have to leave it there, carry my groceries across the street until they plow," Clark said.

It's frustrating for Clark and her neighbors, who say the city can do a better job. KHQ spoke with acting Streets Director Gary Kaesemeyer, who took over after the city re-assigned Mark Serbousek. According to Kaesemeyer the city is doing the best they can, and they will be going through areas that need extra attention again this week. We also asked whether the city will purchase more plows, and Kaesemeyer said that will be part of the conversation they will be having this spring.

At the end of the winter season, they will evaluate what worked and what didn't. But with a bad back and all of the snow, Clark is just looking forward to spring.