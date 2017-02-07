Some frustrated with plow problem areas in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Some frustrated with plow problem areas in Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The streets near the Northtown Mall in Spokane don't look like they've been cleared, but according to the city snow plow map they have been cleared.

"No they haven't. They've been out here once it was a little better last time and this next time they came this is what we're left with," said Rose Clark.

Clark says all this snow has made just getting from her house to her car a real struggle.

"It's hard enough to move my car over to the mall and shovel it out to get it there and then I have to leave it there, carry my groceries across the street until they plow," Clark said.  

It's frustrating for Clark and her neighbors, who say the city can do a better job. KHQ spoke with acting Streets Director Gary Kaesemeyer, who took over after the city re-assigned Mark Serbousek. According to Kaesemeyer the city is doing the best they can, and they will be going through areas that need extra attention again this week. We also asked whether the city will purchase more plows, and Kaesemeyer said that will be part of the conversation they will be having this spring.

At the end of the winter season, they will evaluate what worked and what didn't. But with a bad back and all of the snow, Clark is just looking forward to spring. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    Seattle woman killed sitting in recline when car crashes into home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:21:45 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:23:23 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th. 

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th. 

    >>

  • Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:16:18 GMT
    Washington inmate tells police where to find body in PhoenixWashington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...

    >>

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...

    >>

  • Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle

    Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:13:13 GMT
    Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottleDeputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious."  Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious."  Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...

    >>
    •   