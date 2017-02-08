Weather Authority Alert: Snow set to snarl evening commute

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Winter Storm Warning - North Central Washington: Until 4PM Thursday afternoon. 4-8" of snow possible in the valley locations, with 10-20" of snow in the mountains.

Columbia Basin (Including Moses Lake & areas mainly S. of I-90): 2-4" of snow possible, with pockets of freezing rain also possible late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

East Slopes of Cascades (Methow Valley, Waterville Plateau): Until 4PM Thursday afternoon. Anywhere from 6-14" of snow possible for valley locations, with the highest amounts possible in the Methow. 1-2 FEET of snow possible over the Cascade peaks.

Winter Weather Advisory - Spokane/CdA: Until 4PM Thursday Afternoon. Snow starts to fall during the late afternoon/evening on Wednesday. Could see anywhere from 2-5" of snow before transitioning to rain after 10PM. Higher amounts possible if transition to rain takes longer than expected. Pockets of light freezing rain also possible during the transition, mainly after 10pm.

Timing of Storm: Snow starts to push into south-central Washington and the Palouse by late morning/early afternoon on Wednesday, into Spokane late afternoon and early evening, and into the northern interior by the evening. Transition to rain happens fairly quickly for the Palouse (Wednesday evening). Around Spokane CdA the transition looks to happen after 10PM, and areas further north could be seeing snow until Thursday morning.

7 Day Forecast: Once we transition to rain, rain will continue to fall, heavy at times, through Thursday with more "showery" conditions expected on Friday as temps surge into the 40s. Melting snow and lots of water from rain could lead to standing water on roadways. Weekend looks nice though! Sunny with temps in the upper 30s/low 40s!

Track storm systems 24/7 using KHQ's HD Doppler Interactive 6i Radar: