Susan G. Komen of Eastern Washington to cease operations in March

A statement posted on their Facebook page Tuesday night says Susan G. Komen of Eastern Washington will cease operations and activities at the end of March.

"Due to the dedication of board members and event volunteers over the past fourteen years, our community dollars provided thousands of mammograms; allowed us to grant nearly $4 million to local organizations + dedicated research dollars to find a cure; and through the Race committees and thousands of volunteers, produced eleven Races for the Cure," the statement read in part.

A letter also posted by the Board of Directors says they were given the option to merge with another existing affiliate.

"We believe having a local office where 100% of the dollars stay within the Inland Northwest is both sustainable and for the best," the letter said.

The Board also addressed what will happen in their absence.

"A Komen Easter Washington steps down, a local, grass roots organization Every Woman Can steps forward," the Board said. "You may already know this organization as it started with Inland Imaging. They are passing the torch to a new set of board members with Citizens for Community Action serving as the fiscal sponsor."

Komen Eastern Washington says Every Woman Can will serve the entire Inland Northwest in twenty Washington counties.