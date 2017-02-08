N. Carolina mother upset after another woman breastfeeds her baby

A North Carolina woman is outraged after learning a daycare worker breastfed her son after she specifically told her not to. Kaycee Oxendine has a 3-month-old baby and says she wants police to press charges against the daycare woman who breastfed her baby without her permission.



According to Oxendine, the daycare worker has her own 2-month-old baby. When Oxendine explained to the woman that her baby was having trouble with constipation, the daycare worker offered to breastfeed the baby to try and help correct the issue, but Oxendine was completely against the idea.



"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that. Not only did [she] put [her] breast to my son, [she] also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through," Oxendine said.



Oxendine says her baby later fell ill and was vomiting, prompting a hospital visit. She says her baby was born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and unable to digest breast milk.



A daycare employee reported the incident and the worker was fired but Oxendine says that's not enough. No charges have been formally filed against the daycare worker.



Let us know what you think about this story on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KHQLocalNews/posts/1457282767636575