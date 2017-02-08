Chris Stapleton headlining Watershed 2017: Take a look at the rest of the lineup

The Watershed Music Festival is one of the most popular music experiences in the Pacific Northwest and the 2017 lineup is out! The three day concert is held at the Gorge Amphitheatre and the views of the Columbia River give these artists a breathtaking backdrop.

The headliners are Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker. Chase Rice, Laurin Alaina, Luke Bryan, and Lee Brice are among the other artists. For the entire list of featured artists head to the Watershed website: http://watershedfest.com/lineup/

Watershed 2017 will be held July 28-30th and tickets go on sale February 15th at 10 am. For ticket information visit: http://watershedfest.com/