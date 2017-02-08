Chris Stapleton headlining Watershed 2017: Take a look at the rest of the lineup

Chris Stapleton headlining Watershed 2017: Take a look at the rest of the lineupPosted: Updated:
Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge
KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them. Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14. The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education t...>>
Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle
SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious." Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...>>
Keeping Vigil: Ronald McDonald House
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not often you meet a person who has been at the same job for decades. If you do, you hope they enjoy what they do for a living. Tonight's Keeping Vigil is about a former nurse who selflessly worked to make others lives more comfortable while dealing with life and death circumstances. Kathie Vlahovich has spent most of her life carrying for others. "I think I got it from my dad. He was just always that person who>>
Teen swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Hauser Lake
HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - Friday morning, May 12th, 2017, a young woman found herself in a split second decision. According to Kootenai County deputies, she swerved to avoid a deer, but ended up in Hauser Lake. “We never suggest people to swerve out of the way for deer, there's much more dangerous and harder things you could crash into,” Trooper Cody Herman with the Idaho State Police said. Trooper Herman says people could crash>>
When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.>>
Likely case of norovirus confirmed at Wilson Elementary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Possible norovirus outbreak at Wilson Elementary sends 30 students home sick A high number of stomach virus-like symptoms raised concerns of a norovirus outbreak at Wilson Elementary Friday. KHQ spoke to Kim Papich with Spokane Regional Health District who says more than 30 students were home sick Friday with these symptoms. When such a widespread incidence occurs, the school is required to notify health officials.>>
Homeless camp on wheels is on the move
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army. Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?. Not very far at all. The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen. "On Tuesday of this week the city came>>
Spokane Police release names of officers involved in recent shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the officer involved shooting that took place Sunday in the area of Fairview Ave. and Perry Street. During the incident, Lt. Dave McCabe, Cpl. Ron Van Tassel and Ofc. Julian Cedeño used firearms. Ofc. Jon Yen deployed a taser while confronting the man armed with a knife. More information on the officers involved: Lt Dave McCabe:>>
River City Middle School student suspended for bad batch of brownies
POST FALLS, Idaho - Some students at River City Middle School recently complained of feeling ill after eating brownies brought to school by a classmate. According to a Post Falls Police report, the boy who brought the baked goods to school admitted to his probation officer that there was a laxative in brownies. The report states the boy admitted that he and a neighbor made them as a 'prank'. The boy's mother told police she believed he>>
Spokane County Courthouse back open to public, FBI given substance to identify
Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that an envelope containing white powder was found by mail clerk at the Spokane County Courthouse. The courthouse has been evacuated for the time being. This story is developing. We will continue to update when we have more information.>>
Spokane Valley Police ask for public's help finding runaway teen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Have you seen Bryce E. Woods? The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Bryce E. Woods' father says his son left for school on the morning of May 10, 2017, and was informed later that day, Bryce didn’t make it to his classes. Bryce was reported as a runaway because he did not return home. His father tells police he is very concerned. Bryce has>>
Fiat Chrysler recalls over one million Ram pickup trucks over fatal software problem
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than one million Ram pickup trucks. because their air bags and seatbelts can fail in a rollover crash. A software glitch can prevent the seat belts and side air bags from deploying during a rollover. The company's U.S. division says it's aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem. The recall involves some 2013 to 2016 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickup trucks and 2014 to 2016 Ram 3500 pickups. Fiat Chrysler plans to ...>>
