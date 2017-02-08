Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 8th

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) -- A small Oklahoma town is echoing the story line of '80s movie "Footloose" by canceling a Valentine's Day dance because of an arcane city ordinance enforcing a strict moral code.

KTUL-TV reports that the organizer canceled the dance in Henryetta because it would have taken place 300 feet from a church, in violation of an ordinance that forbids dancing within 500 feet of a place of worship.

Mayor Jennifer Clason, who was born in Henryetta, says she always knew about the old city ordinance but that it has never been enforced. Police Chief Steve Norman says his department has no interest in doing so.

Clason says city councilors will consider abolishing the ordinance during their Feb. 22 meeting.

The town of 6,500 is 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOMETOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company is turning to titillation to raise money.

The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company in Schuylkill (SKOOL'-kil) County is getting ready to host its second adults-only naughty bingo night.

Winners don't get money, they get "adult toys."

The first event last year drew a standing-room crowd with people from several surrounding counties and even New Jersey. Hometown is a tiny village in Rush Township, about 70 miles northeast of Harrisburg.

The next naughty bingo night is March 11. The fire company is selling 160 tickets at $20 each.

Firefighter Jason Messerschmidt says people tire of the same old fundraisers, which typically rely on the same people to spend money. This event is designed to raise money from a larger, more diverse crowd.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. the driver of a Waste Management truck was making rounds and heard a man calling for help. The driver realized the screams were coming from his truck. Sometime during his morning route, a man who was sleeping in a dumpster, was deposited into the garbage truck along with the contents of the dumpster.

Tampa Police Department officers and Tampa Fire Rescue crews used heavy equipment to pull the man from the garbage truck, which was parked at a shopping center along Hillsborough Avenue west of Dale Mabry Highway. The man was strapped to a stretcher, then hoisted out of the garbage truck, at 6:45 a.m.

It appears as though the man will be okay. He is being evaluated now.

The driver of the truck, as well as his supervisor were at the scene during the rescue. They could not comment about the incident, but say this has not happened on that particular route before.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(ITV) Bury, Manchester, England - A burglar who became wedged in a window as he tried to climb into a pensioner's house in Bury has been jailed.

Photos by police show how intruder Sean Crawshaw, 47, was found stuck in the tiny upstairs window of a property in Bank Street, Radcliffe.

He was discovered by the occupant of the house, a woman in her 60s, when she returned home from a trip to the shops.

The householder dialled 999 and police and fire crews came to remove the failed burglar.

He was later arrested and has now been locked up for his offence. Crawshaw, 47, of James Street in Radcliffe, was jailed for two years and four months after pleading guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Central Saanich, British Columbia, Canada - Police in western Canada pulled over a Zamboni being driven down a snowy residential road two nights ago.

Marko Kardum, a British Columbia farmer, was behind the wheel of the ice resurfacing vehicle used at hockey rinks Monday night

Kardum says he was cleaning up the road in front of his aunt's house "to make it safe for her in the morning to drive out.

Kardum said he bought the Zamboni - kind of by accident - for $300 three months ago.

The 32-year-old said he had just completed one pass and was about to start a second when the police arrived.

"I think somebody just called in thinking I was trying to make an ice rink on the road," said Kardum. "But I explained to him we are not trying to make ice rink, we are trying to clean the road. He was ok with it, well not ok to let me keep driving but ok about the situation."

Kardum says he didn't get the ticket.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIENNA (AP) -- The deputy mayor of an Austrian town is inviting constituents to strip down and join him in the sauna.

Saunas in Austria are traditionally mixed, and most guests are naked. Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiss says the main idea behind his initiative is to discuss improvements to the facility, run by his municipality of Wels in Upper Austria province.

He also says there's no sweat if those taking him up on the invitation want to discuss other issues.

The meeting is set for Feb. 15, and Kroiss said Wednesday that feedback has been positive.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pozega, Serbia - Shoppers were surprised to see a young deer scamper into a supermarket in Serbia over the weekend.

The store's security cameras show what turned out to be a young doe entering the front door of the market and running up and down the store's aisles.

Turns out the doe was being chased by wild dogs that had attacked and bitten her.

Animal experts arrived and were able to catch the deer and treat her wounds.

Later they took pictures of her when she was calm and recuperating.

She was released back into the wild after a few days.

Good luck little one!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Washington, D.C. - The judges made their decision today.

Bragging rights for having the best tasting water in America goes to a town in Wyoming's Jackson Hole Valley!

The final round of the contest was conducted Wednesday in Washington, DC.

Judges - wearing white lab coats - have no idea which community's water they are smelling, holding up to the light and tasting.

They evaluate water samples from five finalist cities during the annual meeting of the National Rural Water Association.

Communities first had to win best in their state to qualify for this last round.

From the top five cities -- the gold medal - top award goes to --- Wilson, Wyoming.

Matthew Holmes from the National Rural Water Association said "There is a large difference between water samples and a lot of it depends on what you're used to. or what you've grown up on. But if you were up here tasting these samples - you would find a marked difference between all of them."

Steve Fletcher of the National Rural Water Association explained "We're looking for funds to go to small systems - and naturally the large towns

and really big cities - they usually have the revenue to do some of this work without impacting the customers. In a small town - if you have to put a million dollars into your water plant - the only money they have to pay for that is rate structure for these people in their village. "

While in Washington, D.C., members of the association also spent time talking to members of congress about funding to update their treatment facilities. they are excited to hear congress talking about investing tax dollars in improving infrastructure.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Dorset ECHO) - A speeding taxi driver blamed the offence on his passengers breaking wind when stopped by police.

Posting on Facebook, Dorset Traffic Police revealed the weird excuse of the driver who was stopped on Friday night.

Officers said that the taxi driver failed to notice the large marked traffic car in his rear view mirror.

When he was stopped the driver blamed it on the "flatulence" of his three paying passengers for the reason he sped.

The incident took place in Bournemouth town centre.

Another incident occurred when officers saw what appeared to be the light of a mobile phone in the hand of a driver as it passed police at a junction.

The driver then drove through a no entry and the entire length of a one-way street the wrong way.

When stopped, the driver stated he was in the process and panicked upon seeing us and drove down the first road he could, not realising it was no entry and one-way.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sosnovka, Russia - A man from Siberia has built an ice church in his village.

Alexander Batyokhtin has been constructing the chapel every day for nearly two months, even when the temperature outside plunged below minus 22 degrees (fahrenheit).

He used 424 cubic feet of fresh snow to make it.

He says the most difficult part to build was an altar and a cross on the roof.

Batyokhtin said he built the ice church so that villagers had a place to pray as there is neither a church nor a priest in the village of Sosnovka.

Students from local schools have also been coming to the ice and snow construction.

Residents hope that when the church melts down it will be replaced by a more permanent one.

