Dam opponents send letter to Trump seeking dam removal

Dam opponents send letter to Trump seeking dam removalPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge
Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge
KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.>>
KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix
Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...>>
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes
Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them. Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14. The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education t...>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them. Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14. The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education t...>>
Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle
Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle
SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious." Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious." Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...>>