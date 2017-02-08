SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 8, 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 8, 2017

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Here are the SCRAPS Pets of the Week! 

Here is our cat of the week

Species:               Cat / male                                           Breed:  Domestic Short Hair

Name:                  Felix                                      Impound #:         2017-00557

Color:                    Orange tabby                    Age:  5

Temperament: sweet

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Impound

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information:  Felix is ready to be your valentine.  He has a big heart and loves to cuddle.  He is a great listener, too!

Species:               Dog/ Male                          Breed:  shepherd mix

Name:  Edward                                                                 Impound #:  2017-000442

Color:  tan                                                           Age: 1  

Temperament:  playful

Health Issues:  None

Background Information:  Brought in

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information:  This boy is a playful, loving guy!  Edward’s family could no longer take care of him so they brought him to SCRAPS.  He is very sweet and looking for a loving family to help him build his confidence.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report