SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 8, 2017

Here are the SCRAPS Pets of the Week!

Here is our cat of the week

Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Name: Felix Impound #: 2017-00557

Color: Orange tabby Age: 5

Temperament: sweet

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Impound

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Felix is ready to be your valentine. He has a big heart and loves to cuddle. He is a great listener, too!

Species: Dog/ Male Breed: shepherd mix

Name: Edward Impound #: 2017-000442

Color: tan Age: 1

Temperament: playful

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: This boy is a playful, loving guy! Edward’s family could no longer take care of him so they brought him to SCRAPS. He is very sweet and looking for a loving family to help him build his confidence.