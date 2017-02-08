SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 8, 2017

Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)>> Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS).>> Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.>> SPOKANE, Wash. -
Here are the SCRAPS Pets of the Week!
Here is our cat of the week
Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Name: Felix Impound #: 2017-00557
Color: Orange tabby Age: 5
Temperament: sweet
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Impound
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Felix is ready to be your valentine. He has a big heart and loves to cuddle. He is a great listener, too!
Species: Dog/ Male Breed: shepherd mix
Name: Edward Impound #: 2017-000442
Color: tan Age: 1
Temperament: playful
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: This boy is a playful, loving guy! Edward’s family could no longer take care of him so they brought him to SCRAPS. He is very sweet and looking for a loving family to help him build his confidence.