Log truck and car collide, closing portion of SR20 for four hours

Update:

According to Washington State Patrol, two drivers were injured and taken to the hospital after a collision on SR20 Wednesday afternoon.

48-year-old Kevin Michael Pierce was driving westbound on Bisbee Mountain Road when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.

Troopers say Pierce's vehicle struck the oncoming semi truck and loaded log trailer of 41-year-old George James Marchand.

The roadway was blocked for four hours.

Troopers say the cause of the crash was driving too fast for conditions.

Previous Coverage:

Washington State Patrol troopers are on the scene of a serious injury crash 10 miles west of Kettle Falls.

Troopers say a log truck and a car collided on SR20 milepost 339 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The roadway is closed at this time.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.