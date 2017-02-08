City of Spokane declares stage 1 snow event - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane declares stage 1 snow event

Posted: Updated:
Photo: City of Spokane Twitter Photo: City of Spokane Twitter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Wednesday 5:00 p.m.: The City of Spokane has declared a stage 1 snow event in response to the winter weather. Cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes by 11 p.m. Wednesday evening to allow snow plows to pass. 

Crews will focus on snow emergency routes including arterials, hospital district routes, STA fixed bus routes, outlying areas, neighborhood business centers, the central business district, and residential hills. 

During a Stage 1 Event citizens are asked to:

  • Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes
  • Move parked cars in residential hill routes to the odd side of the street
  • Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours

The City also asks motorists to:

  • Slow down, be patient, and drive according to conditions.
  • Not to follow plows closely.  They can generate clouds of snow making it difficult to see and can kick up sand.  (Staying four car lengths back is a good rule of thumb)
  • Not try to pass plow trucks; it’s very dangerous.
  • Not get between plows as they often work in teams of two or three 
  • Drive with caution when near a plow as the plow operator may not have the same field of vision as a smaller vehicle.  You will see them, but they may not see you.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge

    Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:21:27 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.

    >>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:18:52 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital. 

    >>

  • Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:16:18 GMT
    Washington inmate tells police where to find body in PhoenixWashington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...

    >>

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:34:48 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th

    >>

  • Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post

    Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:50:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs.  The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.'  Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs.  The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.'  Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as 

    >>

  • Spokane firefighter works to ease stress of emergency situations for children with autism

    Spokane firefighter works to ease stress of emergency situations for children with autism

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:18:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency situation is traumatizing for any child. Now imagine if your child has autism. The stress, the sounds, the lights -- all can be a nightmare for a child with the disorder. One local officer is making it his mission to help. "I had an idea about getting autistic kids, climatized or in touch with first responders," said Spokane Firefighter John Goodman. He knows all too well,...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency situation is traumatizing for any child. Now imagine if your child has autism. The stress, the sounds, the lights -- all can be a nightmare for a child with the disorder. One local officer is making it his mission to help. "I had an idea about getting autistic kids, climatized or in touch with first responders," said Spokane Firefighter John Goodman. He knows all too well,...

    >>
    •   