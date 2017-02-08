City of Spokane declares stage 1 snow event

Wednesday 5:00 p.m.: The City of Spokane has declared a stage 1 snow event in response to the winter weather. Cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes by 11 p.m. Wednesday evening to allow snow plows to pass.

Crews will focus on snow emergency routes including arterials, hospital district routes, STA fixed bus routes, outlying areas, neighborhood business centers, the central business district, and residential hills.

During a Stage 1 Event citizens are asked to:

Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes

Move parked cars in residential hill routes to the odd side of the street

Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours

The City also asks motorists to: