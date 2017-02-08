Snowy weather causes dangerous driving conditions

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

With a new round of snow hitting the Inland Northwest Wednesday afternoon, driving conditions are becoming dangerous around the region. The City of Spokane declared a Stage 1 Snow Event Wednesday evening.

Road conditions are worsening with the new snow. Please drive slow and allow additional time for tonight's commute. SP — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) February 8, 2017

KHQ's Joe McHale was on the scene when a car was unable to stop and slid into the back of a school bus on the Lower South Hill. No one was hurt and no kids were on the school bus at the time. Joe also reported on a car near Walnut that drove into a snow berm to avoid causing a wreck.

Just spoke with the driver of this car. He says he drove into the snow bank to avoid and accident @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/UZEaXnbDnV — Joe McHale (@KHQJoe) February 9, 2017

Washington State Patrol reminds drivers on the road to take it slowly and drive according to conditions.