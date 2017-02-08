Community remembers teen killed in Post Falls crash with train

A community is still in mourning after 15-year-old Mikelli Villasenor was killed in a train crash. The 17-year-old driver, Jacob Brockus, is still in the hospital, last listed in fair condition. Idaho State Police are still investigating how all this happened.

Like most high schoolers, Mikelli Villasenor had dreams and a bright future. Friends say she wanted to be a musician.

Dale Thompson met her in band at Post Falls High School and he says they quickly became friends.

“We bonded over music,” he says.

He says she always brought laughter in the band room.

“She was really funny,” he says. “She was extremely talented. She would be able to pick up some instrument, play it, or figure it out at that moment in time.”

The school is still hurting over the news of her passing and of course, the family is still coming to grips with what happened.

In a message, Villasenor’s father wrote, “She was my baby girl, my text partner. She would tell me everything. I love and miss her. I will never be the same without her.”