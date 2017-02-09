Interstate 90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass, other passes closed

State transportation officials have closed the three major east/west mountain passes in Washington overnight due to snow slides and avalanche danger.



The Washington State Department of Transportation says Interstate 90 was closed Wednesday night in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass due to high avalanche danger in the summit area.



U.S. 2 also was closed over Stevens Pass due to avalanche danger and cleanup.



U.S. 12 over White Pass was the first to close Wednesday after multiple snow slides and rising avalanche danger.



Officials said the passes would remain closed overnight and that crews would evaluate conditions Thursday morning.



Washington State Patrol Trooper J. Sevigney tweeted Wednesday night, "Alternate route to west Washington...try Oregon."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)