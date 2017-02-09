Interstate 90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass, other passes closed

Interstate 90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass, other passes closedPosted: Updated:
Homeless camp on wheels is on the move
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army. Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?. Not very far at all. The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen. "On Tuesday of this week the city came>>
When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.>>
Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs. The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.' Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as>>
Spokane Police release names of officers involved in recent shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the officer involved shooting that took place Sunday in the area of Fairview Ave. and Perry Street. During the incident, Lt. Dave McCabe, Cpl. Ron Van Tassel and Ofc. Julian Cedeño used firearms. Ofc. Jon Yen deployed a taser while confronting the man armed with a knife. More information on the officers involved: Lt Dave McCabe:>>
NEW DETAILS: Possible Dog Fight Ring In Spokane; Reward Increased
Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge
KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th>>
Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs. The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.' Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as>>
Spokane firefighter works to ease stress of emergency situations for children with autism
SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency situation is traumatizing for any child. Now imagine if your child has autism. The stress, the sounds, the lights -- all can be a nightmare for a child with the disorder. One local officer is making it his mission to help. "I had an idea about getting autistic kids, climatized or in touch with first responders," said Spokane Firefighter John Goodman. He knows all too well,...>>
Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman. Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone,>>
Visit Spokane rolls out new regional branding campaign: “Creative by Nature”
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last 13 years, Spokanites have caught onto the motto “Near Nature. Near Perfect.” But that’s all changing. Local tourism agency, Visit Spokane, will roll out a new branding campaign aimed at created buzz about the region. “Spokane. Creative by Nature takes on a double meaning. “Creative” denotes the type of experience you can have. You can create your own adventure and experience. The use of the word>>
Making Spokane parks safer for the summer
SPOKANE, Wash - Crime isn't limited to Spokane's streets. The green spaces can be just as attractive to crooks as they are to families looking to play or picnic. The many beautiful parks in Spokane showcase some of the greatness that the city has to offer and in a revamped effort, the Spokane Park Rangers are working making your parks safer in time for the summer. "We're going to be increasing those patrols to make sure that>>
Keeping Vigil: Ronald McDonald House
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not often you meet a person who has been at the same job for decades. If you do, you hope they enjoy what they do for a living. Tonight's Keeping Vigil is about a former nurse who selflessly worked to make others lives more comfortable while dealing with life and death circumstances. Kathie Vlahovich has spent most of her life carrying for others. "I think I got it from my dad. He was just always that person who>>
Teen swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Hauser Lake
HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - Friday morning, May 12th, 2017, a young woman found herself in a split second decision. According to Kootenai County deputies, she swerved to avoid a deer, but ended up in Hauser Lake. “We never suggest people to swerve out of the way for deer, there's much more dangerous and harder things you could crash into,” Trooper Cody Herman with the Idaho State Police said. Trooper Herman says people could crash>>
When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.>>
Likely case of norovirus confirmed at Wilson Elementary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Possible norovirus outbreak at Wilson Elementary sends 30 students home sick A high number of stomach virus-like symptoms raised concerns of a norovirus outbreak at Wilson Elementary Friday. KHQ spoke to Kim Papich with Spokane Regional Health District who says more than 30 students were home sick Friday with these symptoms. When such a widespread incidence occurs, the school is required to notify health officials.>>
