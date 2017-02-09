Spokane Police warns of treacherous driving conditions after dozens of collisions overnight

The Spokane Police Department is issuing a warning to driver across the region after responding to dozens of collisions overnight: "During these difficult winter driving conditions please plan extra time for your commute, slow down, and eliminate distractions while driving. The combination of snow and rain coupled with fluctuating temperatures has made some roads treacherous."



SPD also wants to remind drivers that the speed limit is too fast to drive in conditions like this. " The speed limit is for optimal driving conditions, not the driving conditions we’re currently experiencing."



Due to the high volume of traffic collisions calls they are receiving, they are also warning their response time may be extended due to limited resources.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident 911 or Crime Check may be directing involved persons to exchange information and continue on. Collision reports can also be completed online at the Washington State Patrol website (WSP.WA.Gov)

The City of Spokane Street Department is working diligently with SPD to try and ensure the safest commute possible for motorists. With the assistance of the motoring public we can ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

