PHOTOS: Ambulance catches fire after crash on I-90 and Hwy 2

PHOTOS: Ambulance catches fire after crash on I-90 and Hwy 2Posted: Updated:
NEW DETAILS: Possible Dog Fight Ring In Spokane; Reward Increased
When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.>>
Homeless camp on wheels is on the move
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army. Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?. Not very far at all. The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen. "On Tuesday of this week the city came>>
Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs. The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.' Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as>>
Teen swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Hauser Lake
HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - Friday morning, May 12th, 2017, a young woman found herself in a split second decision. According to Kootenai County deputies, she swerved to avoid a deer, but ended up in Hauser Lake. “We never suggest people to swerve out of the way for deer, there's much more dangerous and harder things you could crash into,” Trooper Cody Herman with the Idaho State Police said. Trooper Herman says people could crash>>
Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman. Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone,>>
Voucher proposals expose rift in school choice movement
For two decades, a loose-knit group that includes some of the country's wealthiest people has underwritten the political push for school choice, promoting ballot initiatives and candidates who favor competition for traditional public schools.>>
Expected rainfall not enough to significantly affect Georgia fire
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) - Scattered showers were not expected to put a dent into a massive wildfire burning near the Georgia-Florida line. Saturday's forecast called for a 30 percent chance of rain, but not enough to significantly affect the fire. West Mims Fire spokesman Jamie Keller says the rainfall has ranged from a drizzle to somewhat heavy, but nothing substantial.>>
Comey may get chance to publicly defend name against Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI director James Comey has been on the sidelines after his ouster, while his FBI led an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. But a man long defined by his independent streak, willingness to buck protocol and even a flair for the dramatic could resurface to publicly defend himself against the attacks of President Donald Trump.>>
Armed inmate at Illinois hospital holding 1 person hostage
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate being treated at a hospital outside Chicago is holding an employee hostage after taking a gun from a correctional officer. Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says SWAT teams and crisis negotiators have arrived on scene at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago.>>
Idaho student accused of distributing laxative brownies
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Police in north Idaho say they are investigating after a student was accused of putting laxatives in homemade brownies and distributing them to his classmates.>>
Police: Newspaper editor accused of shoplifting groceries
COLVILLE, Wash. - Law enforcement officials in eastern Washington say an editor of a weekly newspaper was involved in several shoplifting incidents at a grocery store. The Spokesman-Review reports that 38-year-old Kevin T. Hulten allegedly stole an estimated $112 in various items in March.>>
'Sting' operation leads to recovery of stolen bees
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana beekeeper has recovered hives that were stolen from him in California, thanks to an agricultural sting operation. Lloyd Cunniff of Choteau reported 488 hives stolen in January, after he had transported them to California for the almond pollination season.>>
Washington farmer with starved animals pleads not guilty
A Washington farmer accused of animal abuse has pleaded not guilty. The Bellingham Herald reports Seth Snook, who is accused of starving his cattle and pigs for six months, pleaded not guilty on Friday. Snook was charged in April with five counts of animal cruelty. According to court records, investigators found starved animals, as well as carcasses of cows and pigs at Snook Brook Farms in Ferndale.>>
Pope says he'll seek common ground with Trump, won't preach
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) - Pope Francis says he won't try to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to soften his policies on immigration and the environment when they meet this month, but wants instead to find common ground and work for peace. Francis said proselytizing isn't his style - in politics or religion.>>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is interviewing for FBI director. Cornyn is speaking with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters in Washington.>>
