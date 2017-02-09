PHOTOS: Ambulance catches fire after crash on I-90 and Hwy 2 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Ambulance catches fire after crash on I-90 and Hwy 2

Posted:

I-90 is back open after westbound lanes were shutdown following an ambulance that crashed and caught fire near the Highway 2 exit which heads towards Airway Heights and the Spokane Airport. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30am.

A Department of Transportation camera showed the ambulance in flames in the far right lane of the interstate. First responders could be seen extinguishing flames and securing the area.

No injuries were reported.

