School Closures and Delays

Freezing rains, snow and ice on the roadways has caused dozens of school delays and closures in our region:

Summit Christian Academy CLOSED 
Stepping Stone Christian School CLOSED 
Central YMCA Children's Center CLOSED 
Spokane Guild School CLOSED 
Cataldo Catholic School CLOSED 
Spokane Christian Academy CLOSED 
Southside Christian School CLOSED 
Trinity Catholic School School CLOSED, Educare OPEN 
All Saints Catholic School / CLOSED 
All Saints Christian School / CLOSED 
Almira School District 2-Hour Delay 
Assumption School CLOSED 
Big Bend Comm College 2 Hrs. Late 
Boundary County School District CLOSED 
Bridgeport School District 2-Hour Delay 
Brewster School District - 2 Hour Late Start on Thursday 2/9 
Cela's Creative Learning Academy / CLOSED 
Central Valley SD / CLOSED 
Chapel Children's Center CLOSED 
Cheney School District CLOSED 
Chewelah School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool 
Christian Heritage School (Edwall) CLOSED 
Children's Learning Center at Whitworth / CLOSED 
Coeur d'Alene Christian School CLOSED 
Coeur d'Alene School District CLOSED 
Coeur D'Alene Tribal School / CLOSED 
Columbia School District 2-Hour Delay 
Colville School District 2-Hour Delay 
Community Colleges of Spokane / Opening at 10am 
Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls) CLOSED 
Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay 
Creston School District 2-Hour Delay 
Creative Kids Pre-School Post Falls / CLOSED 
Cusick SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Davenport School District CLOSED 
Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay 
Dayton School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool and No Breakfast 
Deer Park School District CLOSED 
East Valley SD / CLOSED 
Ephrata School District CLOSED 
Eastern Washington University CLOSED 
Faith Baptist Academy Closed 
First Presbyterian Christian School CLOSED 
Freeman School District 2-Hour Delay 
Glen Dow Academy 2 Hrs. Late 
Gonzaga Prep CLOSED 
Grand Coulee Dam School District 2-Hour Delay 
Great Northern School District CLOSED 
Harrington School District CLOSED 
Heritage University (Toppenish) - 2 Hour Delay, Classes Before 10 AM Canceled 
Inchelium School District 2-Hour Delay 
Just Imagine Early Learning Center CLOSED 
Keller Elementary School / 2-Hour Delay 
Kettle Falls School District 2-Hour Delay 
Kindermusik School CLOSED 
Kootenai Joint School District CLOSED 
LaCrosse School District 2-Hour Delay 
Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED 
Lakeland School District CLOSED 
LAM Christian Academy CLOSED 
Liberty School District 2-Hour Delay 
Lind-Ritzville School District CLOSED 
Loving Hearts Early Learning Center / CLOSED 
Mary Walker School District CLOSED 
Medical Lake School District CLOSED 
Mead School District CLOSED 
Meadowlane Christian School CLOSED 
Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED 
Moses Lake School District CLOSED 
Northport SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Odessa School District CLOSED 
Reardan-Edwall School District CLOSED 
Northwest Christian (Colbert) CLOSED 
Royal School District 3-Hour Delay 
St. John Vianney CLOSED 
St. Mary's Catholic School (Spokane) CLOSED 
Soap Lake School District CLOSED 
Valley Christian School CLOSED 
Post Falls School District CLOSED 
North Idaho College / CLOSED 
Palisades Christian Academy and Learning Center CLOSED 
Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay 
Waterville School District 2-Hour Delay 
St. John-Endicott Schools 2-Hour Delay 
Trout Creek Schools / CLOSED 
Okanogan School District 2-Hour Delay 
Omak School District 2-Hour Delay 
Plummer-Worley School District CLOSED 
WorkSource Spokane / 2 Hour Delay 
WSU Spokane 10 a.m. Start Time 
Paschal Sherman Indian School 2-Hour Delay 
Newport School District CLOSED 
North Idaho Christian School CLOSED 
Wilson Creek School District CLOSED 
North Idaho Stem Charter Academy Closed 
Tonasket School District / 2-Hour Delay 
University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene / CLOSED 
North Idaho College / CLOSED 
West Bonner County School District - CLOSED 
Journey Discovery Center / CLOSED 
Pride Prep Charter School / CLOSED 
Onion Creek CLOSED 
Nespelem School District / 2 Hr. Delay, no preschool 
Saint Rose of Lima / CLOSED 
Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay 
Spokane Public Schools CLOSED 
Wellpinit School District / CLOSED 
Whitworth University - Morning and Afternoon Classes Cancelled 
Soap Lake School District 2-Hour Delay 
St Dominic's School (Post Falls) / 2 Hr Delay 
Tesh Inc / CLOSED 
Othello School District / 3 Hour Delay 
Rainbow Connection Daycare / CLOSED 
Valley School District #70 2-Hour Delay 
Warden School District CLOSED 
Washtucna School District CLOSED 
Riverside School District CLOSED 
Nine Mile Falls School District CLOSED 
West Valley SD / CLOSED 
Pomeroy School District 2-Hour Delay 
Orchard Prairie SD Closed 
Orient School District 2-Hour Delay 
Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay 
Pateros SD / 2 Hrs. Late 
Quincy School District CLOSED 

    •   