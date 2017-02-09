School Closures and Delays

School Closures and DelaysPosted: Updated:
NEW DETAILS: Possible Dog Fight Ring In Spokane; Reward Increased
When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.>>
Homeless camp on wheels is on the move
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army. Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?. Not very far at all. The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen. "On Tuesday of this week the city came>>
Teen swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Hauser Lake
HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - Friday morning, May 12th, 2017, a young woman found herself in a split second decision. According to Kootenai County deputies, she swerved to avoid a deer, but ended up in Hauser Lake. “We never suggest people to swerve out of the way for deer, there's much more dangerous and harder things you could crash into,” Trooper Cody Herman with the Idaho State Police said. Trooper Herman says people could crash>>
Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs. The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.' Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as>>
Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman. Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone,>>
Deputies searching for missing Coeur d'Alene man
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene. He was reported missing by family members and believed to be in the area of Lavern Saddle in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day 2017
KHQ.com - Mother's Day is Sunday and we wanted to take a moment to appreciate all moms out there. Many of you sent us your photos of moms (and grandmas) in celebration of the holiday. Click through the slideshow, keep those photos coming, and have a great weekend with mom!>>
PHOTOS: Spokane police patrol team recovers stolen property traded for drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report the Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team (aka PACT) recovered thousands of dollars worth of property, likely stolen, that was traded for drugs. 61-year-old Jeffrey S. Rise was booked for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.>>
Spokane Valley Police ask for public's help finding runaway teen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Have you seen Bryce E. Woods? The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Bryce E. Woods' father says his son left for school on the morning of May 10, 2017, and was informed later that day, Bryce didn’t make it to his classes. Bryce was reported as a runaway because he did not return home. His father tells police he is very concerned. Bryce has>>
Saturday Soccer Forecast! Expect it to be cold!
Saturday/Sunday: Very similar forecast for both Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday. Each morning will start of dry, but chilly, then each afternoon we'll have the chance to see hit-&-miss showers, as well as the outside chance of some isolated t/storms. If you have Saturday morning soccer games, bring extra layers for the chilly temperatures! High temps are running about 10° cooler than normal in the mid-50s>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th>>
Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs. The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.' Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as>>
Spokane firefighter works to ease stress of emergency situations for children with autism
SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency situation is traumatizing for any child. Now imagine if your child has autism. The stress, the sounds, the lights -- all can be a nightmare for a child with the disorder. One local officer is making it his mission to help. "I had an idea about getting autistic kids, climatized or in touch with first responders," said Spokane Firefighter John Goodman. He knows all too well,...>>
Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman. Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone,>>
Visit Spokane rolls out new regional branding campaign: “Creative by Nature”
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last 13 years, Spokanites have caught onto the motto “Near Nature. Near Perfect.” But that’s all changing. Local tourism agency, Visit Spokane, will roll out a new branding campaign aimed at created buzz about the region. “Spokane. Creative by Nature takes on a double meaning. “Creative” denotes the type of experience you can have. You can create your own adventure and experience. The use of the word>>
