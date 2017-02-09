PHOTOS: The animals of Cat Tales enjoy the snow - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: The animals of Cat Tales enjoy the snow

Nala the Lion checks out the snow. Nala the Lion checks out the snow.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's a mess outside. The roads are horrible. There are snow berms covering sidewalks. Now the snow is melting, which is creating an even bigger mess with flooding. The streets are icy and getting narrower and narrower with each plowing. It's always dark and gray. We've had enough! 

While we can't magically change the weather, we can focus on things that make us happy. Like animals. Animals always make us happy. With this latest round of snow and freezing rain, we just needed something to make us smile. The good folks at Cat Tales were happy to help. 

The residents of Cat Tales seem to enjoy the weather, and it reminds us to be like the tiger. And the bobcat. And bear. And cougar. Oh my! 

Enjoy! 

