Semi-truck hauling apples plunges into Columbia River near East Wenatchee

Semi-truck hauling apples plunges into Columbia River near East Wenatchee

PHOTO: WSDOT PHOTO: WSDOT
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash -

The Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a semi-truck hauling apples that crashed into the Columbia River. 

WSP says the accident happened on Highway 2 about five miles north of East Wenatchee. The road is open, but if you're in the area Thursday afternoon, you should expect delays. No word on any injuries. 

Earlier this week, another semi-truck hauling apples crashed into the Columbia River along Highway 243. The apples in that crash were contained to the trailer. 

