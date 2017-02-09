Deaconess Hospital recognized as level 1 stroke center

Deaconess Hospital announced Thursday that it has been recognized by the Washington State Department of Health as a Level 1 Stroke Center.

The recognition certifies Deaconess as able to provide the highest level of care for stroke patients at all hours, a critical factor for treatment.

Immediate treatment can help to minimize the long-term effects of a stroke including disabilities and death.

Deaconess recently added key components to earn recognition - specifically interventional care.

Deaconess CEO Maurine Cate says this is a significant step forward for the Inland Northwest community.

"Our stroke care team includes specialists in interventional neurology, neurosurgery, and neuro-hospitalist care creating a truly integrated stroke care center. This designation as a Level 1 Stroke Center puts us at the forefront of stroke patient care," Cate said.