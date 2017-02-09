City of Spokane ends stage one snow event

The City of Spokane says they have finished plowing on residential hill routes Thursday, ending the stage 1 snow event declared Wednesday afternoon.

City crews began working Monday to prepare streets ahead of the Wednesday storm. The city says as the snowfall intensity increased, additional crews were called in to prepare the streets for morning commutes.

Snow emergency routes, major arterials, arterial hills, and transit routes were the city's initial focus. Resources were added to the residential hill routes as part of the stage 1 event.

The city has over 2,100 lane miles, including 760 arterial lane miles.

A stage one snow event is declared when two inches of snow are on the ground and four inches or more are anticipated during the current snow event.