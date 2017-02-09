Parking meters counting down to the end of winter

Parking enforcement officers like Josh Weigelt are out patrolling the streets rain or shine.

Even on days like today, when the meters and parking spots are covered in snow.

“Getting to the meters themselves a challenge”, Officer Weigelt adds.

“With the weather like this we are typically a little more lenient,” Weigelt says in regards to giving out tickets.

He says that because of the weather, “it takes a long time and a lot of effort.”

His collection route usually takes three to four miles.

Nonetheless, Weigelt walks to the beat of his tune as he listens to music on his snowy trek.