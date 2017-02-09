K-9 tracks and nabs burglary suspect

A 37-year-old man from Grant County by the name of Jeremy S. Tracy is in jail after a K-9 caught him fleeing from a burglary.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a Lakewood homeowner was alerted by their dog late Wednesday night. When the homeowner looked outside their window, they saw two people rummaging through their garage.

The homeowner told deputies that it appeared the suspects' car was also in their driveway.

The homeowner spooked the suspects, causing them to flee the scene on foot.

Deputies and K-9 Chika tracked the suspects for nearly an hour before K-9 Chika found a away to detain Tracy, found hiding under a tree three blocks from the home.

Tracy was treated for his bites from the K-9 and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

The other suspect is still at large.