Shoulder stands, smiles, and a surplus of spirit make up this squad. After another week of being number one, the Zags are full of justified pride.

What you don’t know? Less than 1/3 of this team set out to be cheerleaders. Not a single male on the team had prior experience cheering.

Senior Hayden Nelson had plans to be a rower, “If I asked my twelfth grade self what I would be it would not be cheering for this team.” While cheer captain Lauren Brown has dreamt of this since childhood, even though she comes from a family of Jayhawks. “I’ve grown up watching KU basketball and it’s been a big part of my life.”

However, now Lauren has another reason to cheer, as her boyfriend Dustin Triano takes center stage.

“As a senior being the number one team in the nation I couldn’t ask for any better,” Hayden adds.

With pom poms in their hands and bulldogs on their uniforms, this team will dance alongside the men as far as they go.