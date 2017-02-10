Man sentenced to 10 years for deadly drunken crash

A judge sentenced 29-year-old Ramiro Sanchez Thursday to 10 years in prison for a June 2016 crash that killed a Spokane teen and injured another.

Sanchez pleaded guilty in court to driving drunk and killing Bailey Roach, and injuring Taigen Balbi.

According to Washington State Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Magnum driven by Sanchez was speeding northbound on Highway 395 when he hit a maroon 1997 Eagle Talon car, traveling southbound. Troopers suspected that Sanchez was under the influence at the time. He was arrested for vehicular homicide.

The prosecutor and defense attorneys recommended seven and a half years, but after hearing the testimony from family and friends, the judge decided on a tougher sentence.

The Roach family thanked the community in court for their outpouring support.

During the hearing, Sanchez took responsibility for the crash, saying it’s something he will carry with him for as long as he lives.

Roach’s mother also spoke, telling Sanchez she will never forgive him for what he did to her son.