CAUTION: Icy roads despite warmer morning temps

Flood Watch: In place over much of E. Washington & N. Idaho. Warming temperatures, rainfall and breezy SW winds are combining to make prime flooding conditions. Urban flooding & standing water on roadways will be especially common. Ice-Jam flooding will also be possible, especially for streams and rivers across the Palouse, SE WA and the S. Panhandle.

How to find your storm drain to unclog it and prevent flooding on your street: http://tinyurl.com/h2vyt6y

Friday: A breezy day with occasional rain showers. Snow will likely be falling in the mountains, and some higher peaks across NE WA & N. Panhandle could pick up another 5-10" of snow. Gusts to 35mph will be possible, especially in the mid-late afternoon/early evening. Some sun-breaks will also be possible. High: 41°

Friday Night: As we cool down, some of the left over, hit-&-miss showers could turn to a rain/snow mix, but nothing significant is expected. Drier air starts to push in for the weekend but it will stay breezy overnight.

Satellite & Radar: A passing cold front on Friday afternoon/evening is the reason for the wind, and while after it passes the weather is looking drier, we will cool down a bit as a result.

7 Day Forecast: Temps in the 40s again Friday, but cooling to the mid-upper 30s over the weekend. The pay-off is it looks like we'll get a fair amount of sunshine over the weekend and into the start of next week! Prime "pot-hole" weather looks likely next week as we enter a freeze-thaw cycle where each day temps will be above freezing, falling below freezing overnight. Could also make for slick roads during the mornings.

-Blake

