CAUTION: Icy roads despite warmer morning temps

Flood Watch: In place over much of E. Washington & N. Idaho. Warming temperatures, rainfall and breezy SW winds are combining to make prime flooding conditions. Urban flooding & standing water on roadways will be especially common. Ice-Jam flooding will also be possible, especially for streams and rivers across the Palouse, SE WA and the S. Panhandle.



Friday: A breezy day with occasional rain showers. Snow will likely be falling in the mountains, and some higher peaks across NE WA & N. Panhandle could pick up another 5-10" of snow. Gusts to 35mph will be possible, especially in the mid-late afternoon/early evening. Some sun-breaks will also be possible. High: 41°

Friday Night: As we cool down, some of the left over, hit-&-miss showers could turn to a rain/snow mix, but nothing significant is expected. Drier air starts to push in for the weekend but it will stay breezy overnight.

Satellite & Radar: A passing cold front on Friday afternoon/evening is the reason for the wind, and while after it passes the weather is looking drier, we will cool down a bit as a result.

7 Day Forecast: Temps in the 40s again Friday, but cooling to the mid-upper 30s over the weekend. The pay-off is it looks like we'll get a fair amount of sunshine over the weekend and into the start of next week! Prime "pot-hole" weather looks likely next week as we enter a freeze-thaw cycle where each day temps will be above freezing, falling below freezing overnight. Could also make for slick roads during the mornings.

-Blake