UPDATE: St. Joe River flooding near Calder, Idaho

UPDATE: St. Joe River flooding near Calder, Idaho

Posted: Updated:

CALDER, IDAHO -

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. February 10, 2017

The Shoshone County Sheriff tells KHQ the main road to Calder is flooded, but they do have alternate routes in place so residents can get in and out of town. 

So far, there have been no reports of major injury or damage and Calder does have power. 

Previous Coverage: 

KHQ.COM - The National Weather Service has changed a flash flood warning to a flood warning for residents living along the St. Joe River near Calder, Idaho area until Sunday evening.

An ice jam on the St. Joe River between Calder, ID and St. Maries, ID has caused water to back up into the community of Calder. St. Joe River Road in Calder is already flooded. 

The ice jam is believed to be near mile marker 22 on Highway 50, also known as St Joe River Road. Once this ice jam breaks, rapid rises on the St Joe River will occur. The communities of St. Maries and St. Joe should expect flooding.


Here is the full warning from the National Weather Service:

FLOOD WARNING...CORRECTED
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
SPOKANE, WA 8:13 AM PST
FRI FEB 10 2017

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Idaho... St Joe River at Calder AFFECTING Shoshone County. This replaces the flash flood warning which was issued earlier.

...At 530 AM PST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the community of Calder. An ice jam on the St Joe River between Calder and St Maries has caused water to back up into the community of Calder....

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Additional information is available at: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=otx
Snow melt runoff in lakes and rivers is dangerously cold and can be life threatening for those that come into contact with the water. Take appropriate precautions.
Be aware of large debris in the river. High water levels can push logs and other large debris into the river...increasing the danger to people and boats.
Never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow for safe passage. As little as one foot of water on the road can move most vehicles off the road.

8:13 AM PST FRI FEB 10 2017
The National Weather Service in Spokane, WA has issued a  Flood Warning for The St Joe River at Calder until Sunday evening.
At 7:30 AM Friday the stage was 16.40 feet. (Flood stage is 13.00 feet)

Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast due to ice jams on the St Joe River at Calder.

Ice jams will cause the river to continue to remain near 16.4 feet. Dislodging of ice jams may cause the river to fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

At 13.0 feet...Bear Creek will begin to back up from the St Joe River and may start to spill into the town of Calder, flooding the low spots in yards, roads and parking lots.
At 10.0 feet...Water may cover the low spots on Calder Road between the St Joe River Road and the Calder Bridge.

    •   