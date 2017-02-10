Meltdown: Storm drains need clearing too! Here's how to find sto - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Meltdown: Storm drains need clearing too! Here's how to find storm drains by your home

Posted: Updated:
by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With temperatures rising and rain under way, the snow melt is on. And while city crews are working to clear snow and ice from storm drains, there are 12,000 storm drains in the city, so they're asking for your help.

If you don’t know where the closest storm drain is to your house or business, you can use MapSpokane on the City’s web site to find out.

Here are the steps to find your storm drain:

  • Go to the map.
  • Click on Search in the top right corner.
  • Put your address into the Search tool so it the map zooms into it.
  • Go to the menu on the left, click on Layers and then Utilities.
  • Select Stormwater.
  • Green-blue lines should appear on the map that shows the location of stormwater infrastructure.
  • The small squares depict the storm drains or catch basins.

If you see a flooded intersection or street within the City, don’t drive through it; your vehicle could stall. But please report street flooding by calling 755-CITY(2489). After regular business hours, call 509.625.7800 to report standing water.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:36:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

    >>

  • Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:10:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

    >>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:42:00 GMT

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>

  • People donate thousands to Anne Frank memorial in Idaho

    People donate thousands to Anne Frank memorial in Idaho

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:36:40 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials say thousands of dollars in donations for an Anne Frank memorial vandalized earlier this week.      The Idaho Statesman reports  that $11,000 were raised for the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise as of Friday. Park officials found racist and anti-Semitic slurs written on the memorial on Tuesday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials say thousands of dollars in donations for an Anne Frank memorial vandalized earlier this week.      The Idaho Statesman reports  that $11,000 were raised for the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise as of Friday. Park officials found racist and anti-Semitic slurs written on the memorial on Tuesday.

    >>
    •   