Distracted driving penalties could increase statewide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Distracted driving penalties could increase statewide

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - Lawmakers heard emotional testimony this week from people who lost friends and family members in car accidents caused by drivers distracted by their phones. They are among those who want to make it illegal to hold any hand-held device while driving and ensure offenders receive harsher penalties.
    
Measures in the House and the Senate would ban the use of any handheld devices while driving including phones, tablets and other electronic devices that could impair a person's attention while on the road. The proposal would also double the fine; it is currently $136 if caught texting or holding a phone to the ear while driving but can be difficult to prove, according to the Washington State Patrol.
    
Fourteen states currently ban any handheld cell phone use while driving in a car; however, 37 states and D.C. ban all cell phone use by beginner or teen drivers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2017 10:49:30 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:10:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

    >>

  • Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:36:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:38:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:42:00 GMT

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>
    •   