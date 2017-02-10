Flood watches for counties near Washington-Idaho border

(AP) - The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for counties near the Washington-Idaho border.



The flood watches issued Friday cover the counties of Benewah, Bonner, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone in Idaho. They also cover Asotin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman in Washington.



The flood watches include the cities of Spokane, Pullman and Colfax because of rapidly melting snow.



A flood watch means there is the potential for flooding.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2017 12:43:33 PM (GMT -8:00)