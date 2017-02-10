SPD arrests naked man for tackling student on Centennial Trail

Spokane Police say a woman was jogging on Centennial Trail Friday morning when 45-year-old James G. Jenness grabbed her, wrapped her up in a blanket, and threw her to the ground.

The victim told police that the suspect was on top of her as she was on the ground and that he was not wearing a shirt.

Witnesses in the area say it is possible that Jenness was not wearing any pants.

The victim told police that she was able to get up after Jenness took off on foot.

Spokane Police Officers were able to find him, naked on the river bank, south of the Jundt Art Center.

Jenness was arrested for unlawful imprisonment.

Jenness was arraigned last month in a residential burglary case.

Any witnesses that have not spoken with police surrounding this event are asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.